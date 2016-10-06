Residents clear out grocery stores and line up for gas as thousands flee inland or out of state in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew
Jeff Beebe, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., fills gasoline containers, to be later used for his generator.
(Red Huber/AP)
Shoppers at a local market check the empty bread shelves in Titusville, Florida.
(Bruce Weaver/AFP/Getty Images)
People in vehicles make an evacuation route over 520 bridge heading west from Merritt Island, Florida.
(Red Huber/AP)
Workers put plywood over windows of a home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
(Will Dickey/AP)
A four bottle limit sign is displayed as a worker restocks crates of purified water bottles insidePublix Super Markets in West Palm Beach, Florida.
(Mark Elias/Bloomberg)
Workers start before dawn removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line in Cocoa Beach, Florida.
(Malcolm Denemark/AP)
US Navy photo obtained October 6, 2016 shows Amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima as it departs Naval Station Mayport in preparation of Hurricane Matthew's arrival onto Florida's eastern coast.
(PO Officer2ndClass Mark Andrews Hays/AFP/Getty Images)
Kevin Forde (L) and John Haughey put up plywood on a window in Miami Beach, Florida.
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Workers board up a restaurant in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
(Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
A sign indicating the types of gasoline that are out of stock is shown at a Chevron gasoline station in Hollywood, Florida.
(Wilfredo Lee/AP)