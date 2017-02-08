Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has warned the Trump administration that Canada could retaliate if the new president imposes tariffs at the border, potentially sparking a trade war between Canada and its largest trading partner.

Ms. Freeland, who met with Mr. Trump’s secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, in Washington Wednesday, said she delivered a message that Ottawa has no appetite for tariff walls and is not afraid to fight back.

“I did make clear that we would be strongly opposed to any imposition of new tariffs between Canada and the United States, that we felt tariffs on exports would be mutually harmful to both Canada and the United States, and that if such an idea were ever to come into being, Canada would respond appropriately,” Ms. Freeland told reporters after her sit-down with Mr. Tillerson.

Mr. Trump was elected in large part on a pledge to renegotiate the North-American Free Trade Agreement between his country, Canada and Mexico, and has floated various protectionist economic measures in hopes of keeping out imports and helping U.S. manufacturing.

So far, the Trudeau government has focused on convincing the U.S. that it has nothing to fear from its free-trade relationship with Canada. But Ms. Freeland’s tone Wednesday signalled Ottawa is willing to pull out a big stick if necessary.

“We do not know what the position of the United States will be when it comes to the notion of tariffs. I took the opportunity to be very clear that Canada thinks that would be a bad idea. I’m pretty confident that Canadians agree with me about that,” she said. “I hope that it was useful for the my American counterparts to hear my views.”

Her position is in line with Canadian public opinion. A Nanos Research this week showed 58 per cent of respondents are willing to back a trade war with the United States and want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stand up to Mr. Trump.

Ms. Freeland’s talks with Mr. Tillerson and members of Congress – including House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan – also covered a proposed border adjustment tax. Such a measure, proposed by GOP congressmen as an alternative to new tariffs, would impose a higher tax burden on U.S. companies that import good from other countries compared with firms that buy all of their products from within the U.S.

Ms. Freeland said Canada has no position on such a move yet, because no concrete plan has been proposed.

Ms. Freeland also discussed NATO on her visit. She said she emphasized Canada’s support for Ukraine – an important move in light of Mr. Trump’s positive comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ms. Freeland said she spent most of her meetings emphasizing to U.S. officials that Canada’s relationship with the U.S. is “balanced and mutually beneficial.” Such a message may be key for ensuring Mr. Trump does not go after Canada in trade talks, reassuring the President that he is not getting cheated on trade.

Report Typo/Error