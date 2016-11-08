In Canada, it is usual to vote in community centres and schools, but today in America, voters have come out to vote in the oddest polling stations - garages of ordinary homes, a museum, public pool, farm shed, beach lifeguard office, laundromat, hair salon, auto sales centre, and even a Columbarium – where funeral urns are stored. A vote is a vote wherever it is cast.
Voters cast ballots at Su Nueva Lavaderia Laundromat Chicago, Illinois.
(Tasos Katopodis/AFP/Getty Images)
A voter casts a ballot at the San Francisco Columbarium polling location in San Francisco, California.
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Voters cast ballots at the Swedish American Museum in Chicago, Illinois.
(Tasos Katopodis/AFP/Getty Images)
People wait in line to vote at a poll station inside of a fire station in Arlington, Virginia.
(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)
People cast their votes at Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
(Jae C. Hong/AP)
A voter leaves Daisy's Hair Studio after casting her ballot in Chicago, Illinois.
(Jim Young/Reuters)
A voter looks over her ballot at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago.
(Jim Young/Reuters)
People cast their vote at the Venice Beach lifeguard headquarters in Venice, California.
(Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
People cast their ballots inside a fitness facility in Encinitas, California.
(Mike Blake/Reuters)
A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink polling location in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)
Voters cast ballots in a farm shed near Neveda, Iowa.
(Scott Morgan/Reuters)
Voters head to the polls in a one-room schoolhouse near Colo, Iowa.
(Scott Morgan/Reuters)
Kevin Cox, of Stockton, Mo., votes at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Mo.
(Charlie Riedel/AP)
Virgina Price steps away from a voting booth after filling out her ballot inside the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church.
(John Minchillo/AP)
Poll volunteers set up booths at a home in San Diego, California.
(Sandy Huffaker/Reuters)
Voters cast ballots at Club Lucky Lounge in Chicago, Illinois.
(Tasos Katoopodis/AFP/Getty Images)