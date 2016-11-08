Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In Canada, it is usual to vote in community centres and schools, but today in America, voters have come out to vote in the oddest polling stations - garages of ordinary homes, a museum, public pool, farm shed, beach lifeguard office, laundromat, hair salon, auto sales centre, and even a Columbarium – where funeral urns are stored. A vote is a vote wherever it is cast.  

