Like the veteran entertainer that he is, Donald Trump knew better than to try out new material in his first address to Congress. Instead, he offered a greatest-hits performance that repeated all his favorite themes of recent months.

That said, the tone of the speech was strikingly new and offered important clues about the often murky thought processes at the White House.

