Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Former President George H.W. Bush is pictured in Houston on March 29, 2012. (DONNA CARSON/REUTERS)
Former President George H.W. Bush is pictured in Houston on March 29, 2012. (DONNA CARSON/REUTERS)

Former U.S. president George H.W. Bush in ICU; Barbara Bush also hospitalized Add to ...

HOUSTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A spokesman for former U.S. President George H.W. Bush says Bush has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston’s Methodist Hospital to address a respiratory problem from pneumonia.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush’s wife, Barbara Bush, also has been hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

McGrath says the 92-year-old former president was placed under sedation for a procedure to protect and clear his airway. He is stable and resting comfortably. He has been in the hospital since Saturday.

Barbara Bush is 91. The couple marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 6.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Former President Bush: 'We have lost so much' (AP Video)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular