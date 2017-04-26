French police have arrested 10 people in an investigation of suspected suppliers of weapons to one of the attackers who killed 17 people at Charlie Hebdo magazine and a kosher store in January 2015, the Paris prosecutors’ office said Wednesday.

Separately, police have also arrested four people in an anti-terror probe in the town of Trappes west of Paris, the prosecutors’ office said. It said those arrests were unrelated to the weapons probe, but gave no additional details.

Arrests in the weapons investigation started Monday, with more on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the prosecutors’ office said.

The arrests targeted people suspected of involvement in supplying weapons to Amedy Coulibaly, who killed four people in a hostage-taking at the Hypercacher market in eastern Paris and a policewoman in another incident before dying in a shootout with police.

Coulibaly was an associate of brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi, who killed 12 at Charlie Hebdo’s Paris office and also were killed in a shootout.

The arrests come amid heightened security to protect the French presidential election ahead of the second round of voting May 7. A meeting of President Francois Hollande’s national security council reviewed security plans on Wednesday and the French leader asked for continued vigilance, a statement from the presidential palace said.

Report Typo/Error