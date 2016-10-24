Early hour skirmishes with police gave way to organized processing and transfer of the camp's migrants to other holding areas around the country. A major three-day operation is planned to clear the sprawling shanty town near Calais port -- a symbol of Europe's failure to resolve its migrant crisis -- of its estimated 6,000-8,000 occupants
-
Demonstrators throw tear gas canisters back at French riot police officers during early morning clashes.
(Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)
-
A portable chemical toilet burns as French riot police advance towards the Jungle migrant camp.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
-
Migrants line-up to register at a processing centre.
(Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)
-
A migrant walks with his luggage towards an official meeting point set by French authorities as part of the full evacuation.
(Francois Lo Presti/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Migrants hug before leaving the "Jungle" migrant camp.
(Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A care workers kisses a child migrant before he boarded a bus to another camp in France.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
-
Migrants play music as they walk to an official meeting point.
(Francois Lo Presti/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Migrants hand their luggage over a fence to friends at a processing centre.
(Thibault Camus/Associated Press)
-
Migrants are processed at a reception point outside the Jungle migrant camp before boarding buses to refugee centres around France.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
-
A coloured bracelet is placed on the wrist of a migrant at the start of his evacuation and transfer.
(Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)
-
Migrants wait in a temprary holding tent before boarding buses to refugee centres around France.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
-
Migrants board buses to refugee centres around France.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)