French police forces and forensic officers stand next to a truck July 15, 2016 that ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais killing at least 60 people in Nice, France, July 14. (ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
French police forces and forensic officers stand next to a truck July 15, 2016 that ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais killing at least 60 people in Nice, France, July 14. (ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)

French authorities make 8 new arrests in Nice truck attack Add to ...

The Associated Press

Paris prosecutors say that there have been eight new arrests in connection with the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that the suspects were linked to the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, and the arrests came Monday in the Alpes-Maritimes region in the southeastern corner of France that includes Nice. The eight men arrested are Tunisian and French.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the July 14 attack, in which Bouhlel — a Tunisian with French residency — plowed a 19-ton truck down Nice’s Promenade des Anglais, barrelling into a crowd assembled for a fireworks display.

x

