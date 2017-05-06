French election officials have order local media outlets not to publish the contents of hundreds of e-mails and other documents that have been taken from the campaign team of presidential candidate front runner Emmanuel Macron in a massive computer hack.

“On the eve of the most important election for our institutions, the commission calls on everyone present on internet sites and social networks, primarily the media, but also all citizens, to show responsibility and not to pass on this content, so as not to distort the sincerity of the ballot,” the commission said in a statement on Saturday, adding that publishing information that has been obtained fraudulently is against the law.

The commission has also launched a probe into the hack which surfaced a day before voters head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president. Opinion polls give Mr. Macron, who leads a movement called En Marche!, a considerable lead over the National Front’s Marine Le Pen.

En Marche! confirmed the computer breach on Friday, just before midnight and the start of a black-out period when French laws forbid any further candidate campaigning until polls close on Sunday. The French media is also under some restrictions during the black-out period about campaign coverage but much of the hacked material has been circulating extensively online and there is nothing to stop websites based in other countries from publishing the information.

In its statement, En Marche! said it had been the victim of a massive computer hack and that a range of documents including emails, contracts and financial records had been posted on various websites. The campaign said fake items had been mixed into legitimate records to “disseminate doubt and misinformation.” The goal of the hackers was to damage the campaign and destabilized the election in the final hours, En Marche! said. A huge file of material, roughly 9 gigabytes in total, was posted late Friday on a site that allows anonymous document sharing. It’s not clear who leaked the information but Mr. Macron’s campaign has accused Russian hackers in the past of tampering with the campaign’s computers. Russian hackers were also accused of being behind the massive breach of the Hilary Clinton campaign during last year’s U.S. presidential election.

The hack is the latest twist in a campaign that has been the most remarkable in a generation. Voters have already brushed aside the country’s main political parties, rejecting their candidates in the first round of voting in favour of Mr. Macron and Ms. Le Pen, who finished first and second. Mr. Macron, an ex-banker, has never run for elected office and Ms. Le Pen’s party has been on the margins of French politics for 40 years. Their head-to-head campaign in the second round has been marred by insults and bitterness.

More than 47-million voters are eligible to vote Sunday. Some pollsters have said a record 10-per-cent of voters could leave their ballot blank, indicating dissatisfaction with both candidates. There are also concerns voter turnout could dip because Sunday’s election comes in the middle of a long weekend.

Polls indicate that Mr. Macron has the most to lose if voters stay home or spoil their ballots. While he has a 20 point lead in most opinion polls, his support is considered soft. By contrast, Ms. Le Pen’s backers are more loyal and are expected to turn out.

Ms. Le Pen can already claim some victory. She took 7.7-million votes in the first round which was the best showing by the National Front and she could claim up to 13-million votes on Sunday based on opinion polls. That would be more than twice the vote total that her father, National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, won when he made it into the second round in 2002.

