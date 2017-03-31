Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A chimpanzee drinks a sweet refreshment as it is sprayed with water on a hot day at Dusit zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2017. (CHAIWAT SUBPRASOM/REUTERS)
A chimpanzee drinks a sweet refreshment as it is sprayed with water on a hot day at Dusit zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2017. (CHAIWAT SUBPRASOM/REUTERS)

BANGKOK

Karishma Singh — Reuters

Malayan sun bears have been enjoying popsicles and cold yoghurt in a Thailand zoo that has been feeding its animals frozen treats and spraying them down with water to keep them cool in the summer heat.

With temperatures soaring to highs of 42 Celsius, keepers at Dusit Zoo have been working to prevent animals becoming distressed, hosing down elephants and feeding chimpanzees sweet, cold treats made from fruits and syrup.

“These animals can be stressed out (if the weather is too hot),” said zookeeper Sompong Sawatnam.

“They will walk around shaking their heads. Each day, we have different kinds of popsicles made by nutritionists, which will help cool them down.”

The zoo has also set up sprinklers and increased the amount of shade available for animals, while Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has warned people to keep hydrated and remain inside to avoid heat stroke.

