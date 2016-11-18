Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Members of the royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. On Friday, it was announced that the English government had approved funding for a decade-long upgrade of Queen Elizabeth II’s home, which will focus on changing electrical wiring, water pipes, and heating that were installed after the Second World War. (TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
LONDON — Reuters

Buckingham Palace, one of Britain’s best known landmarks and home to Queen Elizabeth, will undergo a decade-long overhaul costing 369 million pounds ($457 million) after the government approved what it said were urgently needed funds.

The work will focus on replacing electrical wiring, water pipes and the heating system which were installed after World War Two.

“These urgent works have been properly costed and will ensure the palace can continue its centuries-long tradition of being the working house of our monarch,” David Gauke, chief secretary to the Treasury, said on Friday.

The renovation will be funded by a temporary increase in the Sovereign Grant, the government financial mechanism that covers the running costs of Queen Elizabeth’s household.

The most critical work will begin in April 2017 and the palace will remain occupied and fully operational while the renovation is carried out, the royal press office said.

Millions of tourists flock to see the palace each year, especially to see the traditional Changing of the Guard and Summer Opening ceremonies.

