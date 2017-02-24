Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
(iStockphoto/iStockphoto)
(iStockphoto/iStockphoto)

Gamer dies while attempting 24-hour stream for charity Add to ...

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Police are investigating the death of a popular Virginia gamer who died during the home stretch of a 24-hour marathon video game session he was streaming online to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

News outlets report that 35-year-old Brian Vigneault was about 22 hours into playing “World of Tanks” on Twitch.tv when he stood up from his computer early Sunday to take a smoke break. He never returned.

Vigneault was found unresponsive at his Virginia Beach home later that evening and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Tonya Borman says police don’t suspect foul play in his death. His cause of death is unclear.

Vigneault’s Twitch profile says he had raised nearly $11,000 for various charities during his 5-year streaming career.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Breast cancer survivors proudly bare scars in charity fashion show (Reuters)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular