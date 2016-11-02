Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, sits in court during his trial against Gawker Media, in St Petersburg, Fla., on March 17, 2016. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/Reuters)
Tali Arbel

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

The shell of Gawker has settled with Hulk Hogan for $31-million, ending a years-long fight that led to the media company’s bankruptcy, the shutdown of Gawker.com and the sale of Gawker’s other sites to Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.

Gawker founder Nick Denton in a Wednesday blog post said that the “saga is over.” Denton filed for personal bankruptcy because of the $140-million verdict won by the former professional wrestler in a Florida court over a sex tape.

Denton says that as part of the settlement, three of the company’s stories – about Hogan and two others who had also filed suit – are being taken offline.

The Gawker vs. Hogan invasion-of-privacy case became even more notorious when it emerged that Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel had bankrolled the suit.

