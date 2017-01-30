Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Former president George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for a photo at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston in this photo released on Jan. 23, 2017. (Jim McGrath/Courtesy the Office of George H.W. Bush/AP)
Former president George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for a photo at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston in this photo released on Jan. 23, 2017. (Jim McGrath/Courtesy the Office of George H.W. Bush/AP)

George H.W. Bush released from Houston hospital Add to ...

HOUSTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Monday that the 92-year-old Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he’s received during his stay at Houston Methodist Hospital and for the “world-class care” from doctors and nurses.

Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

The nation’s 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Health of former president George H.W. Bush, wife improves: doctor (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular