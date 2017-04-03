



Who does Gibraltar belong to?

Gibraltar is an enclave of 32,000 people on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula that was ceded to Britain by Spain by the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713. The territory’s strategic location overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar, which links the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, has long made it an ideal location for military bases. Spain has a longstanding territorial claim to the island too.

On March 29, British Prime Minister Theresa May formally launched Britain’s divorce proceedings with the European Union, after a referendum last June in which Britons voted by a 52-48 percent margin to leave the bloc. About 96 per cent of Gibraltarians voted to remain in the EU last year. Ms. May has affirmed Britain’s support for keeping Gibraltar in Britain, but she failed to mention Gibraltar in her letter triggering formal Brexit negotiations – causing dismay in the territory.

The EU’s draft joint position on Brexit now says any agreement on the British outpost has to be agreed between Spain and Britain:

After the United Kingdom leaves the Union, no agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom may apply to the territory of Gibraltar without the agreement between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom.

That has been interpreted by some in Britain as giving Madrid a veto over the territory’s future relationship with the EU.

What Britain wants

British government officials have spent the week since the triggering of Brexit negotiations in damage-control mode over the Gibraltar file. Speaking in Luxembourg at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the status of Gibraltar can only be changed by the territory’s people and by U.K. citizens:

The sovereignty of Gibraltar is unchanged and is not going to change, and cannot conceivably change without the express support and consent of the people of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, and that is not is going to change.





What Spain wants

Spain has long held ambitions to change the status of Gibraltar, which is also a source of jobs for many Spaniards in the region.

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis has pledged to ensure an open border.

What Gibraltar wants

While Gibraltar’s opposition to Brexit was clear, the majority of the island’s mostly British residents support remaining British. In Gibraltar, which has a clear frontier with Spain, residents fear that once Britain is outside the EU, which guarantees free movement of people, Spain could demand concessions or make the border with Gibraltar harder to cross, effectively isolating the territory.

Gibraltar’s chief minister, Fabian Picardo, made his anger at the EU draft position clear on Monday, saying the outpost would not be a pawn between the European powers:

We are not going to be a chip and we are not going to be a victim of Brexit as we are not the culprits of Brexit: we voted to stay in the European Union so taking it out on us is to allow Spain to behave in the manner of the bully.

Mr. Picardo said the EU should remove the reference to Gibraltar from the draft guidelines.

Rhetoric ramping up

The Gibraltar issue has seen pointed comparisons to another British conflict with a Spanish-speaking nation over an island territory: The 1980s conflict between the U.K. and Argentina over the Falkland Islands, or Malvinas. Michael Howard, a former Conservative leader, said in a Sunday television interview that prime minister Margaret Thatcher had sent British warships to the South Atlantic in 1982 to defend the Falklands, and Ms. May could conceivably do the same now:

I'm absolutely clear that our current woman prime minister will show the same resolve in relation to Gibraltar as her predecessor did.

"I see no harm in reminding them what sort of people we are."

Those comments got a bemused reaction in Madrid, where Mr. Dastis told reporters that the tone of the rhetoric from Britain was unusual:

The Spanish government is a little surprised, actually, by the tone that has been generated in Britain, a country traditionally known for its composure. ... Britain's traditional calmness is conspicuous by its absence.





What happens next?

Britain’s departure from the European Union is likely to take place in 2019. The EU’s stance could force a dialogue in which Madrid might have the upper hand.

Britain will wait until the end of the month to find out what guidelines the other EU members have agreed regarding issues such as Gibraltar, Ms. May’s spokesman said on Monday.





