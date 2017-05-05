Paris’s police chief called emergency talks on security ahead of a French presidential election after Greenpeace activists scaled the Eiffel Tower in broad daylight on Friday and unfurled a political banner.

A dozen activists from the advocacy group climbed the north face of the vast metal-lattice structure, one of the world’s most visited sites, to hang a banner carrying the French national motto, “Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite” (Liberty, Equality, Fraternity).

Greenpeace unveils anti-Le Pen 'resist' banner on the Eiffel Tower (Reuters)

The incident exposed security concerns despite the fact that France is deploying extra police for voting day on Sunday. These come on top of thousands of police and soldiers mobilized following attacks by Islamist militants which have killed more than 230 people in France in the past two-and-a-half years.

“Above and beyond the motives, this publicity stunt, in the current climate, exposes faults in the security arrangements at the Eiffel Tower,” police prefect Michel Delpuech said.

At least three in four of France’s 47 million voters are set to go to polling stations throughout the day on Sunday to cast a ballot in a contest where centrist Emmanuel Macron is tipped to beat far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

Delpuech said the emergency meeting would involve police as well as officials from Paris City Hall and the company that runs the tower erected in 1889 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution.

The tower, in the heart of the capital nears the banks of the Seine river, attracts nearly 7 million visitors a year, not far short of 20,000 a day on average, according to its operators.

A dozen Greenpeace activists were detained for questioning, police sources said.

Beneath the French republican slogan in large black letters was the word ‘Resist’, a message directed against Le Pen and her National Front party.

Greenpeace said a dozen activists were involved, hoisting a 300-square-meter banner at around 7.45 a.m, which is before normal business hours but well after dawn has broken at this time of year.

“We wanted to say we are against the rise of nationalism and authoritarianism in France and in other countries,” Greenpeace France’s head, Jean-Francois Julliard, added on public radio station francinfo.

The action came on the last day of campaigning. Voters will flock to more than 10,000 polling stations around France over a period of 10 or 12 hours on Sunday before preliminary estimates of the result are announced at around 8 p.m., or 1800 GMT.

