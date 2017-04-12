New York's latest tourist attraction offers visitors international escapism - a $40 million installation of 50 nations in miniature - a full city block wide.
-
A miniature model of Times Square in New York.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
The Taj Mahal.
(Mary Altaffer/AP)
-
The Seine river, the Champs-Elysees, and the Eiffel Tower are depicted in the Europe section of the Gulliver's Gate exhibit.
(Mary Altaffer/AP)
-
A miniature model the Fearless Girl statue facing the bronze statue of the raging Wall Street Charging Bull in New York,
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
The Forbidden City in Beijing, China.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
The Old City of Jerusalem and its walls, part of Gulliver's Gate, a miniature world.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A lighthouse in a United Kingdom countryside.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A miniature model of the Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A miniature model of Macy's Parade in New York.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A miniature model of Stonehenge, part of Gulliver's Gate.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
The Louvre in Paris, France.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A worker dusting a section of a miniature model of a street in Paris, France.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
-
The statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)