Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In a Sept. 23, 2008, file photo, an Afghan pedestrian walks past a vehicle at the International Committee for the Red Cross office in Kabul. (SHAH MARAI/AFP/Getty Images)
In a Sept. 23, 2008, file photo, an Afghan pedestrian walks past a vehicle at the International Committee for the Red Cross office in Kabul. (SHAH MARAI/AFP/Getty Images)

Gunmen in northern Afghanistan kill six Red Cross staff Add to ...

KABUL — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Gunmen killed six employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, the aid group said, adding that two other staffers were missing.

The eight-person team was delivering livestock materials near the northern town of Shibirghan, capital of the Jowzjan province, when the gunmen attacked their convoy, it said.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms what appears to be a deliberate attack on our staff,” the head of the ICRC, Peter Maurer, said in a statement. “This is a huge tragedy. We’re in shock.”

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the provincial police chief, Rahmatullah Turkistani, said it was likely carried out by Islamic State militants, who have a presence in the area. The Taliban, who have been waging a 15-year insurgency, denied involvement.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber detonated his payload after being stopped outside a district headquarters in the eastern Paktia province, killing two civilians and wounding a policeman, said Abdullah Asrat, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban frequently attack government targets.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber struck at the entrance to the Afghan Supreme Court in the capital, Kabul, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 40.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

At least 20 dead in bomb blast outside Afghan Supreme Court (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular