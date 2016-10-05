The Caribbean's worst storm in nearly a decade, barreled towards the Bahamas Wednesday morning after killing nine people and pummeling Haiti and Cuba. The full extent of damage in Haiti is unknown.
A woman walks along a coastal road between Guantanamo and Baracoa which was covered in rocks and severely damaged after the passage of Hurricane Matthew through the eastern tip of Cuba.
(Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa, Cuba.
(Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
A couple embrace in the remains of their home in Baracoa, Cuba.
(Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
A woman searches amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa, Cuba.
(Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
Residents work clearing a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti.
(Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)
A man who broke his arm in a work related accident, before Hurricane Matthew struck the area, searches for belongings in what remains of his destroyed home in Baracoa.
(Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)
Women sit at the entrance of a house damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti.
(Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)
A girl walks in a flooded area after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti.
(Andres Martinez Casares/Reuters)
Partial view of the coastline of Santo Domingo near the Port of Haina on October 3.
(Erika Santelices/AFP/Getty Images)