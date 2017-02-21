Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Police said they dispatched a SWAT team to the scene. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
Jon Herskovitz

Reuters

Houston police on Tuesday reported an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital, a major healthcare center, and initial indications were that all of its patients and staff were safe.

“Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time,” Houston police said on their Twitter feed.

All patients and employees were safe, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Live aerial coverage provided by KHOU, a Houston television station, showed officers outside the facility, with several drawing their weapons, and patients on gurneys being wheeled out.

The hospital was on lockdown, local media reported.

Police dispatched a SWAT team to the scene. Hospital officials were not immediately available for comment.

With reports from the Houston Bureau

