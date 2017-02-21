Police in Houston said on Tuesday they were checking into reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital, a major healthcare center, but said initial indications showed all patients and staff were safe.

Police said they have not yet verified if any shots were fired, despite receiving multiple calls about a shooter on the second floor of the hospital. Police are conducting a floor-by-floor sweep.

“We have not found any evidence of a shooter yet,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters. “We have not found anyone injured. We have not found a suspect.”

Live aerial coverage from Houston television station KHOU showed officers outside the facility, with several drawing their weapons, and patients on gurneys being wheeled out. Patients and medical staff were also outside.

The hospital had been placed on lockdown, local media reported. Police dispatched a SWAT team and live TV showed dozens of officers. Hospital officials were not immediately available for comment.

With reports from the Houston Bureau

