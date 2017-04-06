In Canada, Brad Wall is a thorn in Justin Trudeau’s side, threatening to take the federal government to court over its plan to bring in a carbon tax. But in Washington, the Saskatchewan Premier is the Prime Minister’s secret weapon.

Mr. Wall spent four days in the U.S. capital this week as part of Canada’s full-court press to head off U.S. President Donald Trump’s promised turn to economic nationalism – and his conservative bona fides were a key part of his pitch to the right-wing administration and its congressional allies.

