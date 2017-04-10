As the village wells dried up and her livestock died in the scorched scrubland of southern Somalia, Abdir Hussein had one last chance to save her family from starvation: the beauty of her 14-year-old daughter, Zeinab. Last year, an older man offered $1,000 for her dowry, enough to take her extended family to Dollow, a Somali town on the Ethiopian border where international aid agencies are handing out food and water to families fleeing a devastating drought.

Zeinab refused. “I would rather die. It is better that I run into the bush and be eaten by lions,” said the slender dark-eyed girl in a high, soft voice.

“Then we will stay and starve to death and the animals will eat all of our bones,” her mother shot back.

The exchange, related to Reuters by the teenager and her mother, is typical of the choices facing Somali families after two years of poor rains. Crops withered and the white bones of livestock are scattered across the Horn of Africa nation. The disaster is part of an arc of hunger and violence threatening 20 million people as it stretches across Africa into the Middle East.

Zeinab, 14, helps her mother and sister build a new shelter at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia. Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

In Somalia, the United Nations says more than half the 12 million population need aid. A similar drought in 2011, exacerbated by years of civil war, sparked the world’s last famine, which killed 260,000 people. Now the country teeters on the brink again.

Missing from the statistics are the heart-wrenching choices families make every day to survive. Hussein traded Zeinab’s freedom for the lives of her sisters.



“I felt so bad,” she told Reuters in the ragged dome of sticks, rags and plastic that shelters her and 14 other relatives. “I ended the dreams of my baby. But without the money from the dowry, we would all have died.”

Zeinab, 14, reads an English book as she sits inside her shelter at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia. Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Zeinab, whose henna’d hands are also covered with her own inky teenage doodles, wears a tight-fitting headscarf and a long, drab skirt. Underneath are a pair of trousers with a spray of colored rhinestones at the bottom, and an iron will. She wants to be an English teacher. She wants to finish school. She does not want to be married.

“I want something different to this,” she said, as her 2-year-old nephew rolled naked in the sand and his baby brother cried weakly.

Weighed against Zeinab’s dreams were the lives of 20 nieces and nephews, the sons and daughters of her three elder sisters, all married young and all widowed or divorced. There was also her careworn older brother, her gap-toothed younger sister and her middle-aged parents. Once the family had cows and goats and three donkeys that they hired out with carts for transport. But the animals died around them and Zeinab became their only hope of escape.

Zeinab’s sister Habiba, 29, sits with her children beside their shelter at a camp for internally displaced people. Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

For a month, she refused, withdrawing into herself and running away when they forgot to lock her in her room. Finally, faced with her family’s overwhelming need, Zeinab relented. “We didn’t want to force her,” her mother said wearily, worry lines etched into her forehead as her daughter sat stony-faced beside her. “I could not sleep for stress. My eyes were so tired I could not thread a needle.”

The dowry was received, the marriage celebrated, and union consummated. Zeinab stayed three days and ran away.

When her family hired cars to drive them the 40 kilometers to Dollow, Zeinab went with them. She enrolled in the local school, where stick walls topped by corrugated iron sheets serve as classrooms for 10 teachers and around 500 students.

Her husband followed.

“He says, if the girl refuses me I must get my money back. Or I will take her by force,” Zeinab said quietly. “He sends me messages saying give me the money or I will be with you as your husband.”

Zeinab, 14, applies her make-up inside her shelter before heading to school at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow. Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Zeinab, 14, walks to school at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow.











Then Zeinab’s English teacher, Abdiweli Mohammed Hersi, decided to step in. Hersi has seen hundreds of students drop out due to the drought. Five girls this year also left for forced or early marriages, he said.



Hersi took Zeinab to a local aid group, who took her to Italian aid group Cooperazione Internazionale. The regional coordinator, visiting on a trip with EU donors, decided to intervene.

“We must do something for this girl,” said Deka Warsame, pouring tea for colleagues gathered to hear the story as the call to prayer sounded through the rooftops. “Otherwise it will be a rape every night.”

Her staff held a collection and came up with enough cash to repay the dowry. Warsame told Zeinab the group would mediate a meeting between the men of the two families. Her husband would get back his money if he divorced her in front of witnesses.

Zeinab’s dark eyes flicked up from the floor.

“Will I be free?” she asked.

Zeinab, 14, attends a class at a school near a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow. Zohra Bensemra/Reuters








