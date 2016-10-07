Death toll surges to around 500 in Haiti as mass evacuation along coast of Florida continues into North Carolina
Saintanor Dutervil stands with his wife in the ruins of their home destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti.
(Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)
A girl helps her mother to remove mud from her house after Hurricane Matthew flooded their home in Les Cayes, Haiti.
(Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)
A gas station on Bay Street is toppled due to Hurricane Matthew striking Nassau, Bahamas.
(Reuters)
Teacher Simeus cleans his office destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti.
(Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)
Trees sway from heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Matthew in front of Exploration Tower early Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
(Craig Rubadoux/AP)
A marabou stork in a restroom at the facility in St. Augustine, Fla. The zoo said it moved all of its birds and mammals inside ahead of Hurricane Matthew's arrival.
(Gen Anderson/AP)
A KFC sign damaged by Hurricane Matthew is supported by utility lines on Carmichael Road in Nassau, Bahamas.
(Dante Carrer/Reuters)
A tomb lays crushed by a tree felled by Hurricane Matthew in Camp Perrin, a district of Les Cayes, Haiti.
(Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)
The pool area is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passed the Melia Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas.
(Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
Police officers and Red Cross workers wait for evacuees at a shelter that welcomes their pets at an elementary school in North Charleston, South Carolina.
(Jonathan Drake/Reuters)
A resident walks past a wall of sandbags protecting a store in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S.
(Jonathan Drake/Reuters)
People take shelter from Hurricane Matthew at Mainland High School in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail, Haiti.
(Carlos Garcia Rawlings/Reuters)