Americans wait for results for US election 2016 at various election night parties for Presidential Nominees Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in New York.
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton watch returns on a large screen at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York.
(Rick Wilking/Reuters)
Attendees hold a flag in support of Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, during an election night party at the Javits Center in New York.
(John Taggart/Bloomberg)
People stop for photographs in front of an Rockefeller Center, which is illuminated in patriotic lights during an Election Day gathering in New York.
(Julio Cortez/AP)
A "Make America Great Again" hat sits in a box on a table ahead of an election night party for 2016 Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump at the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York.
(Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
A "Make America Great Again" sign is displayed ahead of an election night party for 2016 Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump at the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York.
(Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
Guests at Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's election night rally watch returns at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.
(Rick Wilking/Reuters)
Guests at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's election night rally watch the big screen television at the Jacob Javits Center glass enclosed lobby in New York.
(Matt Rourke/AP)
People watch voting results at Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)