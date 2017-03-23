Britain’s Parliament resumed work Thursday morning in a spirit of defiance as police broadened their investigation into a London terror attack that has shaken the country and resulted in eight arrests so far. “We are not afraid and our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism," said Ms. May on Thursday. "We know that democracy and the value it entails will always prevail. This was an attack on free people everywhere.”
-
Police officers arrive with flowers to lay in honour of police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the March 22 terror attack in Westminster, at the National Police Memorial in London.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A police dog handler patrols on a road near the Houses of Parliament in London.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
-
Floral tributes addressed to police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the March 22 terror attack in Westminster, are layed at the National Police Memorial beneath the list of the fallen in Westminster, London.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Pedestrians pass through a police cordon on Whitehall in London the day after the March 22 terror attack in Westminster.
(Niklas Hallen/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police in forensic suits search Parliament Square outside the Houses of Parliament in London.
(Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers watch over Embankment underground train station in London.
(Matt Dunham/AP)
-
Police in forensic suits search the Parliament Square outside the Houses of Parliament in London.
(Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Flowers and a photo of killed police officer Keith Palmer on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in London.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
-
A member of the public hands flowers to a police officer as a tribute to the victims of Wednesday's attack near the Houses of Parliament in London.
(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
-
Armed police officers secure the area on Whitehall leading toward the Houses of Parliament in London.
(Niklas Hallen/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Armed police officers secure the area near the Houses of Parliament in central London.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police face the media outside a property in Birmingham, England following an attack on Wednesday in London.
(str/AP)
-
A police officer lays flowers on Whitehall around a photograph of police officer Keith Palmer who was killed in the March 22 terror attack in Westminster.
(Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)
-
People cross Westminster Bridge as it is re-opened after an attack in London.
(Darren Staples/Reuters)
-
People and vehicles cross Westminster Bridge after it was re-opened to the public following an attack on Wednesday.
(Tim Ireland/AP)
-
Union flags fly at half-mast in front of Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) at the Houses of Parliament in London.
(Niklas Halle’n/AFP/Getty Images)