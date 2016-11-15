Congressional officials have unveiled a refurbished Capitol Dome after a three-year, $60 million repair project completed with weeks to spare before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Scaffolding that enveloped the dome is gone and more than 1,300 cracks in the cast iron structure have been repaired. The iconic symbol of the Capitol and a 240-year experiment in democracy has been coated by more than 1,200 gallons of paint.
Architect of the Capitol staff attend a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington to announce the successful completion of the U.S. Capitol Dome Restoration Project with weeks to spare before the inauguration of President-elect Trump.
(Andrew Harnik/AP)
Visitors tour the Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Capitol Dome had a a three-year, $60 million repair project that's come to completion with weeks to spare before the inauguration of President-elect Trump.
(Susan Walsh/AP)
The Interior of the recently restored US Capitol dome is shown during a tour in Washington, DC. The Architect of the Capitol has completed the restoration of the dome at a cost of $60 million.
(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
The top of the newly-restored Capitol dome is seen at the US Capitol in Washington.
(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Architect of the Capitol staff attend a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(Andrew Harnik/AP)
Shane Gallagher, construction manager for the Architect of the Capitol, gives a tour showing the renovation of the Capitol Dome, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(Susan Walsh/AP)
Interior supports between the newly-restored exterior Capitol Dome and the interior dome are seen at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Visitors tour the Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(Susan Walsh/AP)
The National Mall, including the Washington Monument, is seen from the top of the newly-restored Capitol dome at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
Iron pieces are displayed at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, to announce the successful completion of the U.S. Capitol Dome Restoration Project.
(Andrew Harnik/AP)