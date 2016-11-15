Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Congressional officials have unveiled a refurbished Capitol Dome after a three-year, $60 million repair project completed with weeks to spare before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Scaffolding that enveloped the dome is gone and more than 1,300 cracks in the cast iron structure have been repaired. The iconic symbol of the Capitol and a 240-year experiment in democracy has been coated by more than 1,200 gallons of paint.

