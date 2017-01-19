All over Washington you can find U.S. President Elect Donald Trump presidential inauguration memorabilia for sale. From t-shirts to buttons and bobble-heads, vendors are hoping to cash in on inauguration day.
Merchandise featuring pictures of US President-elect Donald Trump near the capitol building in Washington, DC.
(Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
A supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump walks around the capitol building as final preparations are underway in Washington, DC.
(Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
Cardboard cutouts of U.S. President Barack Obama, from left, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state, stand inside a store at Union Station in Washington, D.C.
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
A shopper holds out a U.S. President Elect Donald Trump presidential inauguration memorabilia button for a photograph in the White House gift store in Washington, D.C.
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
A shopper browses presidential inauguration memorabilia in the White House gift store in Washington, D.C..
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
A U.S. President-elect Donald Trump bobble-head is displayed for sale inside the White House gift store in Washington, D.C.
(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Buttons for sale are posted as preparations continue for Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington.
(Matt Rourke/AP)
Vendors set up a stand to sell shirts and hats for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a gas station on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Military personnel walk along the National Mall in Washington, DC.
(John Minchillo/AP)
Souvenir buttons are seen on sale at a stand near the White House in Washington, DC.
(Timothy A. Clark/AFP/Getty Images)