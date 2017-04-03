Multiple deaths, injuries reported after blast at St. Petersburg, Russia, subway station
The blast site at the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. At least 10 people were killed, 50 injured and 7 stations were shut down after blasts.
(Xinhua Xinhua News Agency/Newscom)
The blast site at a metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. At least 10 people were killed, 50 injured and 7 stations were shut down after blasts.
(Xinhua Xinhua News Agency/Newscom)
An interior view shows Technological Institute metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(Reuters)
Emergency vehicles and a helicopter are seen at the entrance to Technological Institute metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(Ruslan Shamukov/AFP/Getty Images)
An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(Reuters)
Emergency services direct pedestrians outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(ANTON VAGANOV/Reuters)
In this grab taken from AP video, Russian police officer, left, and people walk past the damaged train at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia.
(AP)
An iniured person walks outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(Reuters)
An injured person stands outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(ANTON VAGANOV/Reuters)
Police officers guard the area at the entrance to Technological Institute metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(RUSLAN SHAMUKOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(ANTON VAGANOV/Reuters)
Medics help an injured woman outside Technological Institute metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(ALEXANDER TARASENKOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(ANTON VAGANOV/Reuters)
The damaged train carriage at Technological Institute metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia.
(AFP/Getty Images)