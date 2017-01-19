Final preparations are underway for the U.S. Inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump. Carpets are being cleaned, flags hung and security is in place at The Capitol in Washington, D.C.
-
A Capitol Police Officer stands guard before Friday’s Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Workers clean the carpet on the Inauguration platform in preparation for tomorrow's Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Portable restrooms near the U.S. Capitol building are seen with the company's name Don's Johns uncovered while some of the toilets have had the name covered with tape to block the words in Washington.
(Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
-
Ethernet cables used by media and government are seen running up the US Capitol building's stairs in preparation for tomorrow's Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Tourist take photos of the US Capitol as the National Mall is covered with protective plastic covering in Washington , DC.
(Timothy A. Clark/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A view of the National Mall from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. DC.
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
-
Architect of the Capitol Stone Mason Division employee Romel Lazo uses a power washer to clean the West Front of the U.S. Capitol one day before the inaguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
-
Architect of the Capitol Stone Mason Division employees Romel Lazo and Gregg Shaw use a power washer to clean the West Front of the U.S. Capitol one day before the inaguration of Donald Trump in Washington, DC.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
-
A worker paints the US Capitol building in preparation for tomorrow's Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Speaker and lawns mats are set up along the National Mall ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC.
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)