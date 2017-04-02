Families and rescuers searched desperately through mud-plastered rubble for victims after heavy rains cause flooding and landslides that killed 254 people, injured hundreds and devastated entire neighbourhoods in Mocao, Colombia.
People look at the damage caused by mudslides following heavy rains in Mocoa, Putumayo department, southern Colombia. The death toll from a devastating landslide in the Colombian town of Mocoa stood at around 200 on Sunday as rescuers clawed through piles of muck and debris in search of survivors.
(Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images)
An aerial view shows a flooded area after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia.
(Handout/Reuters)
People walk on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides in Mocoa, Colombia.
(Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)
A dog is seen on a street destroyed after mudslides in Mocoa, Colombia.
(Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)
A man walks among the ruins after flooding and mudslides in Mocoa, Colombia.
(Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)
In a handout image, rescuers carry a woman after heavy rains caused a nearby river to overflow and surge mud and debris into Mocoa, Colombia.
(Colombian Army/via The New York Times)
People wait to recognize the bodies of their relatives in the cemetery after flooding and mudslides in Mocoa, Colombia.
(Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)
A man looks at a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides in Mocoa, Colombia.
(Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)
A man rides a motorcycle by a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides in Mocoa, Colombia.
(Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (4th R) gestures while visiting a flooded area after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia.
(Cesar Carrion/handout/Reuters)
View of a street destroyed after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia.
(Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)