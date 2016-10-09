Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In Photos

In photos: Hurricane Matthew's four day rampage of death and destruction Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Emergency crews in boats rescued hundreds from floodwaters n North Carolina after former hurricane Matthew flooded much of the U.S. Southeast. Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm since 2007, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday after its rampage through the Caribbean killed nearly 900 people in Haiti and at least 16 people in the United States.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog