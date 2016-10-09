Emergency crews in boats rescued hundreds from floodwaters n North Carolina after former hurricane Matthew flooded much of the U.S. Southeast. Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm since 2007, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday after its rampage through the Caribbean killed nearly 900 people in Haiti and at least 16 people in the United States.
Local residents walk by closed A1A highway in Flagler Beach, Florida.
(Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)
North Carolina National Guardsmen and emergency responders evacuate residents of a flooded Fayetteville, North Carolina.
(Staff Sgt. Jonathan Shaw/AFP/Getty Images)
Police Chief George Brothers talks on the radio along what used to be a four-lane national byway - now covered in sand in Edisto Beach, S.C.
(David Goldman/Associated Press)
A police officer walks past the remnants of a home leveled by Hurricane Matthew of Edisto Beach, S.C.
(David Goldman/Associated Press)
Cherie Monroe stands in the sunroom of her home in Port Orange, Florida.
(Phelan Ebenhack/Reuters)
An airplane lies upside down at the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport in Florida.
(Phelan Ebenhack/Reuters)
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew in Corail, Haiti.
(Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)
Residents pray at a church that was destroyed by hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti.
(Dieu Nalio Chery/Associated Press)
A woman cradles her child at a shelter in Jeremie, Haiti.
(Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)
People walk on a street filled with rubble in Jeremie, Haiti.
(Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)