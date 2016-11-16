Inside Mosul heavy fighting raged in the eastern Tahrir neighbourhood as Iraqi forces pushed deeper into the city. An IS suicide car bomber rammed an Abrams tank belonging to the Iraqi army, disabling it in a massive explosion. Families fled their homes amid the fighting in the densely populated district, but some were caught up in the clashes. A 3-year-old girl was killed and five others were wounded from mortar shells fired by militants into the street.
A car bomb explodes next to Iraqi Special Forces armored vehicles as they advance towards Islamic State held territory in Mosul, Iraq.
(Felipe Dana/AP)
A white flag is seen on a bullet ridden car in a deserted street as Iraqi Special Forces 2nd division while engaging IS fighters pushing into the Aden neighbourhood in Mosul, Iraq.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
A crack in the windshield is seen as an Iraqi Special Forces 2nd division fighting vehicle drives past in the Samah neighbourhood of Mosul, Iraq.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
A suspected Islamic State (IS) member is guarded by a soldier from the Iraqi Special Forces 2nd division at a temporary base in the Samah neighbourhood of Mosul, Iraq.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
A man and his children lead a sheep past parked fighting vehicles during a lull in the fighting as the Iraqi Special Forces 2nd division engage IS fighters while pushing into the Aden neighbourhood in Mosul, Iraq.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
A deserted street is seen from the window of an Iraqi Special Forces 2nd division fighting vehichle while engaging IS fighters pushing into the Aden neighbourhood in Mosul, Iraq.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
An Iraqi Special Forces 2nd division fighting vehicle is seen moving in the Samah neighbourhood of Mosul, Iraq.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman carrying a handicapped child uses the opportunity to flee during a lull in the fighting as the Iraqi Special Forces 2nd division engage IS fighters while pushing into the Aden neighbourhood in Mosul, Iraq.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Children emerge from their houses to greet soldier from the Iraqi Special Forces 2nd division during a lull in the fighting with IS fighters while pushing into the Aden neighbourhood in Mosul, Iraq.
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)
Shi'ite fighters ride on a military vehicle heading toward the airport of Tal Afar during a battle with Islamic State militants in Tal Afar west of Mosul, Iraq.
(Reuters)