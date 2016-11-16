Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Inside Mosul heavy fighting raged in the eastern Tahrir neighbourhood as Iraqi forces pushed deeper into the city. An IS suicide car bomber rammed an Abrams tank belonging to the Iraqi army, disabling it in a massive explosion. Families fled their homes amid the fighting in the densely populated district, but some were caught up in the clashes. A 3-year-old girl was killed and five others were wounded from mortar shells fired by militants into the street.

