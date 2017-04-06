Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In photos: Photography contest showcases the beauty of science and engineering  Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A few of the strange and wonderful images from a national science photography competition. The overall winner was a spectacular swirling graphene ink in alcohol, which can be used to print electrical circuits onto paper. James Macleod, explained how the photograph came about: “We are working to create conductive inks for printing flexible electronics and are currently focused on optimising our recipe for use in different printing methods and for printing onto different surfaces. This was the first time we had used alcohol to create our ink and I was struck by how mesmerising it looked while mixing.” The competition was organized by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular