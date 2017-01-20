The inaugural parade for U.S. President Donald Trump after he was sworn in at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk along Pennsylvania Avenue during the inaugural parade in Washington.
(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Washington D.C. motorcycle police lead the inaugural parade for President Donald Trump after he was sworn in at the Capitol in Washington.
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
Ivanka Trump walks with her son Theo during the inaugural parade in Washington.
(Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images)
The inaugural parade proceeds on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Member of a military band play in the inaugural parade at the US Capitol in Washington.
(Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and US Army Maj. General Bradley Becker salute before the start of the inaugural parade at the US Capitol in Washington.
(Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
The inaugural parade begins from the U.S. Capitol and will end at the White House in Washington.
(Alex Brandon/AP)
President Donald Trump and his son Barron arrive in front of the White House for the presidential inaugural parade in Washington.
(Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
The inaugural parade route is seen from the Canadian Embassy in Washington.
(Alex Panetta/The Canadian Press)
U.S. President Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary nominee Ben Carson arrives to take his seat for the inaugural parade in Washington.
(Lucas Jackson/Reuters)
Spectators stand on the parade route in front of empty bleachers during the inaugural parade in Washington.
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Secret Service agents walk alongside U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade as he participates in the inaugural parade after his swearing in at the Capitol in Washington.
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
President Donald Trump walks out of the car with his son Barron to the White House during the presidential inaugural parade in Washington.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump walks with his son Barron and wife Melania surrounded by Secret Service officers during the presidential inaugural parade in Washington.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
Secret Service agents walk alongside U.S. President Donald Trump's limousine as he participates in the inaugural parade in Washington.
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
The Presidential limousine drives by empty stands as the presidential inaugural parade winds through the nation's capital to the White House in Washington.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route for President Donald Trump along Pennsylvania avenue in Washington.
(Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)