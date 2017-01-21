Millions across the world marched Saturday to send newly-inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump an emphatic message.
Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's march on January 21, 2017.
(ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)
Protesters march, in support of the Women's March on Washington, in Toronto on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)
A woman in Trafalgar Square during the Women's March on London in central London, Britain January 21, 2017
(Kevin Coombs/Reuters)
A demonstrator carries a sign reading "Paris against Trump" during a rally in solidarity with supporters of the Women's March in Washington and many other cities on January 21, 2017 in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, one day after the inauguration of the US President Donald Trump. Protest rallies were held in over 30 countries around the world in solidarity with the Washington Women's March in defense of press freedom, women's and human rights following the official inauguration of Donald J Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America.
(Alain Jocardalain/AFP/Getty Images)
A demonstrator holds a sign during the Boston Women's March in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrations around the world are planned in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, which is expected to be the largest inauguration-related demonstration in United States history.
(Scott Eisen/Bloomberg)
Demonstrators hold a signs and a banner while marching during the Women's March of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrations around the world are planned in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington, which is expected to be the largest inauguration-related demonstration in United States history.
(Troy Harvey/Bloomberg)
Two women dressed as Susan B. Anthony, feminist pioneer, at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, January 21 in Washington, D.C.
(Joanna Slater/The Globe and Mail)
Women attend a protest for women's rights and freedom in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington in front of Brandenburger Tor on January 21, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for Women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights. Global marches are now being held, on the same day, across seven continents
(Steffi Loos/Getty Images)
Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump on January 21, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights.
(Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
People pass the White House as they march in the Women's March on Washington in reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2017.
(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
A protester takes part in the Women's March on London, as they walk from the American Embassy to Trafalgar Square, in central London, Britain January 21, 2017. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the election of Donald Trump to U.S. President.
(Neil Hall/Reuters)