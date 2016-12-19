Graphic photos capture the shooting and wounding of Russian ambassador to Ankara, Andrey Karlov by an unnamed gunman during a public event he was speaking at in Turkey. He later died in hospital.
The Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov speaks a gallery in Ankara as the gunman is seen at rear on the left. Karlov died later in hospital.
(Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Karlov died later in hospital.
(Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey. A Russian official says that the country's ambassador to Turkey has died after being shot by a gunman in Ankara.
(Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
