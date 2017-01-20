Crowds and guests have arrived at the Capital for Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.
-
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington.
(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
-
Members pf the media crowd on a photo platform in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
-
Steve Bannon, appointed chief strategist and senior counselor to President-elect Donald Trump, arrives for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the US Capitol in Washington.
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A woman carries umbrellas on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
-
US President Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(2nd-L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(L) and his wife Melania(2nd-R) to the White House in Washington.
(Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Former US President of the United States George W. Bush greets Capitol Police as he and wife Laura Bush arrive near the east front steps of the Capitol Building before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(John Angelillo/AFP/Getty Images)
-
News photographers prepare to cover inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
(Brian Snyder/Reuters)
-
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, people gather on the National Mall prior to the presidential inauguration in Washington.
(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
-
Former US Senator from Mississippi Trent Lott and his wife Patricia arrivs for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington.
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
-
An attendee wears a red "45" hat ahead of the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington.
(Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)
-
Former US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington.
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Former US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush arrive at the Capitol Building before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington.
(Jack Gruber/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Campaign strategist Kellyanne Conway is greeted upon her arrival on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington.
(Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Members of the public gather on the Mall in Washington as officials gather on the Capitol platform, DC.
(Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)