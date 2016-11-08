Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In Photos: The world is watching U.S. Election 2016 Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

People around the world are watching the US Election 2016  results very closely.  So far a tight race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog