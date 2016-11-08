People around the world are watching the US Election 2016 results very closely. So far a tight race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.
-
A woman poses with cutouts of U.S. presidential nominees Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during an election night viewing party in San Salvador, El Salvador.
(Jose Cabezas/Reuters)
-
People, including US citizens, gather at a bar in Mexico City, as US poll results come in, on November 8, 2016.
(Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)
-
People watch the US election results live at the Sydney University on November 9, 2016.
(Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Buttons featuring "Democrat" and "Republican" labels sit at an election watch party organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, China.
(Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg)
-
People react to results on a TV screen during an Election Night Party at the United States Embassy in London.
(Frank Augstein/AP)
-
Democrat supporters pose for a photo with a cardboard cut out of Hillary Clinton at a 'Democrats Abroad' function at the Kingston Hotel in Melbourne, Australia.
(Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
-
Women wearing masks of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton attend an election night viewing party in San Salvador, El Salvador.
(Jose Cabezas/Reuters)
-
Patrons gather at a restaurant to watch the live telecast of the U.S. presidential elections on TV in Beijing, China.
(Ng Han Guan/AP)
-
U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy makes a speech next to a TV screen broadcasting election results at the U.S. presidential election results watch party at her residence in Tokyo, Japan.
(Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)