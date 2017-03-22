British police shot a suspected attacker outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday after an officer was stabbed in what police said was a "terrorist" incident. One woman has died and others have "catastrophic" injuries following a suspected terror attack outside the British parliament, local media reported on Wednesday citing a junior doctor.
Armed police officers enter the Houses of Parliament in London] after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside. The leader of Britain's House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were "reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity."
(Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London.
(Toby Melville/Reuters)
People leave after being evacuated from the Houses of Parliament in central London on during an emergency incident. Britain's Houses of Parliament were in lockdown on Wednesday after staff said they heard shots fired, triggering a security alert.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
In this image taken from video police officers gather around a car adjacent to Houses of Parliament in London after the House of Commons sitting was suspended as witnesses reported sounds like gunfire outside.=
(ITN/via The Associated Press)
A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London.
(Toby Melville/Reuters)
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London.
(Toby Melville/Reuters)
London's air ambulance arrives at the Houses of Parliament in central London during an emergency incident.
(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)
A member of the public is treated by emergency services near Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament in London, England.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)
A woman assist an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
(Toby Melville/Reuters)
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London.
(Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)
Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London.
(Matt Dunham/The Associated Press)
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London.
(Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London.
(Toby Mellville/Reuters)