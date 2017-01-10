Pete Souza has been documenting President Obama formally and informally since he took office in 2008. Here are some of Souza's images.
President Barack Obama runs down the East Colonnade with family dog "Bo” March 2009.
(Pete Souza/The White House)
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wear 3-D glasses while watching Super Bowl 43, Feb. 1, 2009.
(Pete Souza/The White House)
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance while the band Earth, Wind and Fire performs at the Governors Ball at the White House Feb. 22, 2009.
(Pete Souza/The White House)
A White House staffer’s son reaches out to feel the President’s hair “to see if it felt the same as his” May 8, 2009.
(Pete Souza/The White House)
The President surreptitiously steps on the back of the scale as a staffer weighs himself at the University of Texas Aug. 8, 2010
(Pete Souza/The White House)
Onlookers lining the mootorcade route wave at the President in Kansas Dec. 6, 2011.
(Pete Souza/The White House)
The President is “caught” in Spider-Man's web as he greets Hallowe’en trick-or-treater, Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office. Oct. 26, 2012.
(Pete Souza/The White House)
President Barack Obama leaves the motorcade at Denver International Airport July 9, 2014.
(Pete Souza/The White House)
President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Malia Obama, center, watch the Fourth of July fireworks from the roof of the White House, July 4, 2014
(Pete Souza/The White House)
President Obama watches a virtual reality film captured during his trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this summer Aug. 24, 2016.
(Pete Souza/The White House)
President Barack Obama plays basketball on the White House court, Oct. 8, 2009 with Cabinet Secretaries and Members of Congress.
(Pete Souza/The White House)
President Barack Obama (2nd r) walks with U.S. Secret Service agents to Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport May 8, 2014.
(Pete Souza/The White House)