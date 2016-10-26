Civilians from villages near Mosul were removed from the front lines, as Iraqi forces continued their fight to retake the city from the Islamic State. Some families were reunited in a refugee camp after more than two years apart.
Newly displaced Iraqi’s, fleeing from fighting near Mosul, meet their relatives who fled the Islamic State advance on that city two years ago.
(Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)
