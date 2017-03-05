U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are about to reach the main government complex in Mosul, their next target in the offensive to dislodge Islamic State from the city, a commander said on Sunday.

The complex, which houses the Nineveh Provincial Council and the Nineveh Governorate buildings, should be taken Monday, Lt. Colonel Abdel Amir al-Mohammadawi told Reuters.

Rapid response units from the interior ministry are “very close” to the complex, said Mohammadawi, a senior media officer with these elite units.

