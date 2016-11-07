Iraqi Kurdish fighters exchanged heavy fire with militants on Monday as they entered a town held by the Islamic State group east of Mosul, while troops advancing south of the city discovered a mass grave with some 100 decapitated bodies.

The offensive to reclaim the town of Bashiqa is part of the broader push to drive IS out of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, relieving those living under its occupation from the type of brutality such as mass killings that the group has committed.

Kurdish peshmerga force storms Islamic State-held town on mission to Mosul (Reuters)

Combat began at dawn with a Kurdish barrage of heavy artillery, Katyusha rockets and mortar rounds slamming into IS positions, providing cover for the advance of armoured columns.

Smoke rose from the town throughout the day, with large explosions sending dark clouds into the sky.

“We have the co-ordinates of their bases and tunnels, and we are targeting them from here in order to weaken them so that our forces can reach their targets more easily,” said Iraqi Kurdish commander Brig. Gen. Iskander Khalil Gardi.

Bashiqa, which is believed to be largely deserted except for dozens of IS fighters, is located about 13 kilometres (eight miles) northeast of Mosul’s outskirts and about 20 kilometres (13 miles) from the city centre. Iraqi government and Kurdish forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition and joined by government-sanctioned militias, are fighting to drive IS out of those surrounding areas and open additional fronts to attack Mosul itself.

Bashiqa has been surrounded by Kurdish forces, known as peshmerga, for weeks but Monday’s push appeared to be the most serious yet to drive IS from the town.

Kurdish forces launched mortar rounds and fired heavy artillery into the town Sunday in advance of the offensive. More artillery and air strikes hit the town early Monday as the Kurdish forces’ advance got underway.

On Mosul’s southern front, meanwhile, Iraqi soldiers advanced into Hamam al-Alil, some 12 miles (20 kilometres) from the city centre, and the military announced late Monday it had found some 100 decapitated bodies in a mass grave near the town’s agricultural college. Most were reduced to skeletons, said Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Joint Military Command.

He said a forensics team from Baghdad would investigate the site on Tuesday.

Army spokesman Brig. Firas Bashar said the town had been retaken, although fighting still continued and other reports said that IS fighters remained in several areas. Private broadcaster Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen showed images of soldiers hoisting the Iraqi flag on a rooftop in the town.

Iraqi special forces entered Mosul last week and have made some progress in gaining a foothold on the city’s eastern edges. But progress inside the city has been slowed as troops push into more densely populated areas.

The troops are suffering casualties as the militants target them with suicide car bombs and booby traps in close-quarters fighting along the city’s narrow streets. IS still holds territory to the north, south and west of Mosul, its last major urban stronghold in Iraq.

As Iraqi forces struggle to solidify gains in neighbourhoods in eastern Mosul, more and more civilians have fled the city, according to special forces Lt. Col. Hussein Aziz.

“Daesh is trying to draw a line,” Aziz said of the heavy fighting in Mosul’s easternmost neighbourhoods, referring to the militant group by its Arabic acronym. “They have a lot of fighters there and they forced families to stay.”

Aziz was manning a checkpoint on the edge of Gogjali, Mosul’s easternmost neighbourhood, where civilians fleeing Mosul are screened to catch any IS fighters who may be hiding among them. Since Iraqi forces first pushed into the eastern edge of the city last Tuesday, Aziz’s team has arrested dozens of people.

At the checkpoint, men were waiting for their names to be screened by a pair of informants from the area and multiple Iraqi government databases. Women and children waited further back in the shade of an abandoned building.

Gayda, a 42-year-old Mosul resident, said she fled the Samah neighbourhood in the city’s east just hours earlier, after a car bomb exploded next to her home. She gave only her first name, fearing for her safety and that of family members still under IS rule in other parts of Mosul.

When they reached the checkpoint, the woman’s husband and son were separated from her and her daughter, and held for questioning a few yards (meters) away.

“How can he be from Daesh, he’s so young,” she said of her 18-year-old son. “We are good people, we don’t have any enemies.”

Concern over the safety of civilians was not impacting the operation in Bashiqa, said Gardi, the peshmerga commander.

“Regarding the challenges, in any area that has no civilians, there won’t be any problem. And currently, according to our intelligence, there are no civilians left in Bashiqa,” he said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it has set up 82 “rapid response teams” to manage risks of epidemics, chemical exposure and other health worries among people fleeing Mosul.

The U.N. agency said water and sanitation in camps for the displaced could face disruptions as the number of people fleeing the city grows, raising the risk of food- and water-borne diseases such as cholera. It also said that additional concerns include children who reportedly haven’t been immunized since the radical Islamic State group seized control of Mosul in June 2014.

