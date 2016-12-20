The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of shooting attacks in Jordan that killed nine Jordanians and a Canadian tourist.

The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant Internet traffic, forwarded the Arabic-language claim to reporters on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear where the claim was released.

Sunday’s shootings took place in the central Jordanian town of Karak.

Linda Vatcher, a 62-year-old from Newfoundland, was killed in the attack. She had recently travelled to the Middle East to spend Christmas with her son, Chris, who was reportedly working as a teacher in the region.

Hours after the initial attack, four gunmen were shot and killed by Jordanian security forces during a standoff at Karak Castle, a Crusader fortress and tourist destination.

The Islamic State claim said that “four soldiers of the Caliphate” armed with machine-guns and hand grenades carried out the attacks.

Barb Rhymes said her cousin, a teacher, was in Jordan visiting her son, who lives in the region, for Christmas. Ms.Vatcher’s son was also injured in the attack, but his condition is still unknown, Ms. Rhymes said.

Their home town of Burgeo was shocked Sunday by news of Ms. Vatcher’s death, she said.

“Everybody knows everybody else, everybody is like family,” Ms. Rhymes said.

Ottawa offered condolences to the family and friends of the Canadians and to all those affected. Global Affairs spokesman John Babcock said officials are working to gather more information and offer consular assistance. “The Government of Canada stands ready to assist Jordan in bringing the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice,” he wrote in a statement.

The chain of events began Sunday afternoon when a police patrol received reports of an explosion in a rented home in the town of Qatraneh, a desert outpost in the Karak district about an hour’s drive south of the capital Amman known for smuggling where many tribal residents are heavily armed. The officers responding to the call came under fire from inside the house, the statement said. Two police officers were wounded and the attackers fled in a car, said a statement by Jordan’s Public Security Directorate.

The gunmen drove off toward Karak, 30 kilometres to the southwest. After shooting at security vehicles and a police station, the gunmen fled into nearby Karak Castle. Heavy gunfire could be heard in the streets as the castle was surrounded by security forces.

Over the next hours, security forces cleared the castle of tourists and stalked the gunmen through the structure, a Crusader fortification built in the 12 century.

Jordan has long been an island of relative stability in a regional storm. As war and violent extremism have convulsed Syria and Iraq, Jordan has sealed its borders and tried to keep external threats out, but the kingdom has its own internal challenges. A floundering economy, an unemployment rate of around 20 per cent, a failing education system and an increasingly conservative society are threats to Jordan’s stability.

After Tunisia, Jordan is the largest provider of jihadists to the wars in Syria and Iraq. Inside the country, terror networks operate under the radar. Researcher Hassan Abu Hanieh said he believes there are up to 10,000 Salafi jihadists in Jordan, the “vast majority” of whom are loyal to Islamic State.

Over the past year, gunmen have carried out several attacks on members of the Jordanian security forces and foreign trainers. Earlier this year, Jordanian security forces engaged in a deadly shootout with suspected IS sympathizers in a northern Jordanian town.

In the most recent incident, three U.S. military members were killed in a shooting outside an air base in southern Jordan in November. The three were in Jordan on a training mission, and came under fire while driving into the base. Attacks on civilians have remained rare.

The castle is one of the largest Crusader castles in the Levant and a popular tourist destination after Petra, Wadi Rum desert and the Roman ruins of Jerash. The castle sees about 20,000 tourists each year.

Jordan’s tourism industry, once one of the economic engines of this resource-poor country, has taken a heavy, sustained hit from regional insecurity. The ancient stone city of Petra, the country’s most popular attraction, saw a 32-per-cent drop in visitors in the first eight months of 2015 alone.

In recent months, the tourism industry has been working to persuade travellers that Jordan is a safe destination.

With reports from Globe staff, The Associated Press and Reuters

