Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi’s effort to overhaul the constitution and stop the populist march in the euro zone’s third largest country suffered a resounding defeat Sunday night.

Addressing the country shortly after midnight, local time, from his official residence at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, Mr. Renzi said he “takes full responsibility” for the loss and will resign on Monday.

At midnight, local time, the official website of the Italian interior ministry put the No side at 59 per cent and the Yes vote at 41 per cent. But the final results may not be known for hours as polling stations across the country report results.

The resounding defeat means that Mr. Renzi’s bold plan to overhaul the constitution, secure his tenure as a reformist leader and deliver a blow to the country’s – and by extension Europe’s – rising populist parties has died a premature death.

In a tweet, Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s anti-EU, xenophobic National Front party said “The Italians have disavowed the EU and Renzi. We must listen to this thirst for freedom of nations and protection!”

Mr. Renzi’s resignation will plunge the euro zone’s third largest economy back in to political uncertainty, and perhaps outright chaos, at a time when it cannot afford to alienate the domestic and international investors who fund its burgeoning debt load as growth remains stalled. In early Asian trading, the euro sank, hitting a 12-year low against the dollar.

Italy’s three main opposition parties, including the surging anti-establishment and Eurosceptic Five Star Movement (M5S), had all campaigned against Mr. Renzi. It celebrated the No vote as a victory for democracy and voter damnation of the apparent power grab by Mr. Renzi.

Beppe Grillo, the firebrand former comedian who leads the seven-year-old party and has pledged to hold a referendum on the euro if M5S wins the next election.

But the No vote does not necessarily mean Italy has fully succumbed to the wave of populism and drift to the far right that helped to propel Donald Trump into the White House and secured Brexit – British voters’ decision in June to exit the European Union.

Many Italian voters seem to have used the referendum simply as a plebiscite on Mr. Renzi’s popularity, which waned as the Italian economy failed to revive under his tenure, not necessarily an endorsement of the anti-establishment anger that is rolling across Europe as youth unemployment remains stuck at high levels and refugee resentment builds.

Political pundits also noted that the endorsement of a No vote by M5S, which draws its support from both the left and right sides of the political spectrum, was, ironically, a vote for the status quo, not for sweeping political change. It was Mr. Renzi who wanted use a new constitution to streamline the government by eliminating most of the law-making powers of the Senate, the upper house of parliament. If the referendum had succeeded, the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies (similar to the U.S. House of Representatives), would have dominated the legislative process.

Still, the Italian and European populist parties will promote the No victory as evidence that they are coming on strong. “The No vote adds another dimension to the populist sentiment that has been expressed in the EU referendum in the UK and the presidential elections in the U.S. earlier this year,” said Michael Menhart, chief economist of Munich Re, one of the world’s biggest re-insurers.

Austrians earlier Sunday bucked the populist trend in Europe by electing Alexander Van Der Bellen, a candidate backed the Green party, as president. But in the spring, Ms. Le Pen’s election as France’s next president is not out of the question. She is expected to make it into the second voting round.

Mr. Renzi, 41, has been prime minister and leader of the centre-left Democratic Party for less than two years. Italy’s stability-minded president Sergio Mattarella, who is head of state, is unlikely to endorse a snap election that could be won by M5S, the leading opposition party and the biggest elected populist party among the top EU countries. At 30 per cent, M5S is polling roughly equally with the ruling Democrats.

He could ask Mr. Renzi to form a new government that would last until the scheduled elections in mid-2018, appoint an interim prime minister or seek a non-partisan technocrat to do the same.

Ahead of the referendum, economists and market strategists warned that the Italian banks would suffer more damage if a No vote were to come out on top.

The banks are stuffed with the highest percentage of non-performing loans – loans that are unlikely to be repaid in full – on the continent. At least one of Italy’s biggest banks, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), is in danger of collapse. Its failure would trigger contagion that would send shockwaves across the banking industry in Europe, including Germany, where market-leading Deutsche bank is in terrible shape.

MPS is in the middle of a € 5-billion capital raising effort that it wants to complete by the end of the month.

“If Italy is plunged into a period of political uncertainty following a No vote in the referendum, investors may well steer clear of participating in MPS’s capital raising efforts,” Manulife chief economist Megan Greene said Sunday night. “MPS would then need to be rescued. From the day after the referendum, this most likely turns into a banking story.”

If the No vote rattles markets on Monday, which is expected, the European Central Bank might buy vast quantities of Italian sovereign bonds to support their price, preventing their yields – their interest rate – from climbing drastically. The ECB has already been buying Italian bonds, and those of most other euro zone countries, though its €80-billion a month quantitative easing program.

Since the No vote was certainly evidence of M5S’s greater popularity, the government, which will retain its majority in parliament even if Mr. Renzi resigns, will make every effort to impede M5S’s chances of victory in the next election.

Doing so would require rewriting Italy’s new electoral law – known as the Italicum – which automatically gives the party that wins the second round of an election enough bonus seats to guarantee it a majority. If the rewritten Italicum reverts back to proportional representation, M5S’s chances of forming a government would fall because, unlike other parties, it refuses to form coalitions.

