Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Emma Morano, 117 years old, blows candles in the day of her birthday in Verbania, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. At 117 years of age, Emma is now the oldest person in the world and is believed to be the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s, coming into the world on Nov. 29, 1899. (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Emma Morano, 117 years old, blows candles in the day of her birthday in Verbania, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. At 117 years of age, Emma is now the oldest person in the world and is believed to be the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s, coming into the world on Nov. 29, 1899. (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Emma Morano, the world’s oldest person, dies at 117 Add to ...

Rome — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

An Italian doctor says Emma Morano, at 117 the world’s oldest person, has died in her home in northern Italy.

Dr. Carlo Bava told The Associated Press by telephone that Morano’s caretaker called him to say the woman had passed away Saturday afternon while sitting in an armchair in her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore.

Bava said he had last paid his nearly-daily call on Morano on Friday. He says “she thanked me and held my hand” as usual.

Morano, born on Nov. 29, 1899, was also believed to have been the last surviving person in the world who was born in the 1800s.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular