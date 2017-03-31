Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
FBI Director James Comey addresses the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va., on March 29, 2017. (Cliff Owen/AP)
FBI Director James Comey addresses the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va., on March 29, 2017. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Journalist says she’s found FBI director Comey’s stealth Twitter account Add to ...

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A reporter for the website Gizmodo says she’s uncovered a stealth Twitter account that she believes belongs to FBI Director James Comey.

Comey acknowledged in a speech Wednesday that he was “on Twitter now,” though he did not reveal his account information.

In a first-person account posted Thursday, Gizmodo journalist Ashley Feinberg said she used several clues to trace Comey’s Twitter presence to a user name of Reinhold Niebuhr with handle “projectexile7.”

Comey’s senior thesis was about Niebuhr, a theologian.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment.

Hours after the Gizmodo story, a tweet appeared on projectexile7 with an image of Will Ferrell in “Anchorman” and a quote from the movie: “Actually I’m Not Even Mad. That’s Amazing.” The tweet also included a link to the FBI job application site.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Comey confirms FBI Russia probe (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular