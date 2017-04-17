



“The era of strategic patience is over,” U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence warned Pyongyang as he made an unannounced visit Monday to the tense demilitarized zone dividing North and South Korea.

Mr. Pence is making a 10-day trip to Asia in a U.S. show of force over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and recent missile tests.

Mr. Pence told reporters near the DMZ that President Donald Trump was hopeful China would use its “extraordinary levers” to pressure the North to abandon its weapons program.

On Sunday, North Korea tried launching a missile that apparently failed seconds after takeoff.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated in the past few months after North Korea launched successful missile tests that purportedly showed increasing sophistication in its weapons program. If estimates of the Korean weapons program are correct, an increasing range of the world (including Canada) would be within range of the North’s missiles.

In response to nuclear tests in March, South Korea authorized the United States to begin building its Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile defence system in the country, which China – a country with fraught relations with the new Trump administration in Washington – characterized as a provocation.

Robert Litwak of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, who tracks this potentially deadly interplay, told The New York Times that that what is playing out is “the Cuban missile crisis in slow motion.” But the slow-motion part appears to be speeding up. Mr. Trump and his aides have made it clear that the United States will no longer tolerate the incremental advances that have moved Korean leader Kim Jong-un so close to his goals. Tempting as the analogies to Cuba may be, Mr. Kim is probably thinking of another nuclear negotiation – with Libya, in 2003. Its leader, Moammar Gadhafi, agreed to give up his nascent nuclear program in return for promises from the West of economic integration and acceptance. (It never really happened, and as soon as Libya’s populace turned against the dictator during the Arab Spring, the United States and its European and Arab allies drove him from power. Ultimately, he was pulled out of a ditch and shot.)

A portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed as South Korean protesters stage a rally denouncing the United States’s policy against North Korea near the U.S. embassy in Seoul on April 12, 2017. AHN YOUNG-JOON/ASSOCIATED PRESS

What the U.S. is doing

So far, U.S. President Donald Trump has played his hand – militarily, at least – as cautiously as his predecessors: A series of Situation Room meetings has come to the predictable conclusion that while the United States can be more aggressive, it should stop just short of confronting the North so frontally that it risks rekindling the Korean War, nearly 64 years after it came to an uneasy armistice. Mr. Trump has also escalated tough language on North Korea on social media:

What Trump’s options are

The new president’s options appear limited in dealing with a challenge that has vexed his Oval Office predecessors. Most options fall into four categories: economic sanctions, covert action, diplomatic negotiations and military force.





Economic sanctions

North Korea is already among the most heavily sanctioned nations, facing numerous strictures to limit its ability to conduct commerce, participate in international finance and trade in weapons and other contraband. Despite those measures, “most analysts agree that U.S. and multilateral sanctions have not prevented North Korea from advancing its fledgling nuclear weapons capability,” said a report last year from the U.S. Congressional Research Service.

Reuters reported in April that Mr. Trump is focusing his North Korea strategy for now on tougher sanctions, possibly including an oil embargo, banning its airline, intercepting cargo ships and punishing Chinese banks doing business with Pyongyang, U.S. officials said. But the U.S. officials expressed doubt about how much farther China is willing to go: Beijing has long feared that economic collapse in North Korea would flood China with refugees and leave it to deal with chaos on the Korean peninsula.





Covert action

The United States, with help from Israel, temporarily set back Iran’s nuclear program via a computer virus called Stuxnet, which destroyed thousands of centrifuges used to enrich uranium. The United States tried, but failed, to deploy a version of the Stuxnet virus to attack North Korea’s nuclear weapons program in 2009-2010, Reuters reported in 2015.

Another semi-covert approach would be for Washington to use electronic warfare or cyber attacks to disable North Korean missiles during or shortly after their launch. The high failure rate of the North’s missile tests has prompted speculation that the United States is already doing so.





Diplomacy

The Trump administration has not indicated publicly it is interested in reviving moribund diplomatic negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs. There have been no official negotiations for seven years. China, alarmed at rising U.S.-North Korea tensions, has called for talks leading to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.





Military force

Military options available to Mr. Trump range from a sea blockade aimed at enforcing sanctions to cruise missile strikes on nuclear and missile facilities to a broader campaign aimed at overthrowing Mr. Kim. How North Korea would respond to even a limited strike is unknown, but it threatened on Friday to “ruthlessly ravage” the United States if Washington chooses to attack.

On his visit to the demilitarized zone, Mr. Pence raised the prospect of military intervention, pointing to Mr. Trump’s recent actions in Syria (where he issued an air strike on a government-controlled airfield) and Afghanistan (where he authorized the use of the “mother of all bombs” against Taliban forces). “North Korea would do well not to test his resolve,” or the U.S. armed forces in the region, Mr. Pence said Monday.

On ABC’s This Week program on Sunday, Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster indicated military force is a last resort. “It’s time for us to undertake all actions we can, short of a military option, to try to resolve this peacefully.”





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meets scientists and technicians in the field of nuclear-weapons research in this undated photo released by North Korea’s official news agency on March 9, 2016. KCNA/REUTERS

What Pyongyang is doing

Mr. Kim’s goals are twofold: shrinking a nuclear weapon to a size that can fit atop a long-range missile, and developing a hydrogen bomb, with up to 1,000 times the power than the Hiroshima-style weapons he has built so far. Those ambitions hit a major setback on April 16, when a midrange missile test apparently failed seconds after takeoff.

The actual nature of the North’s weapons program is hard to ascertain, given how carefully Mr. Kim and the military have managed information for propaganda purposes. The Kim family, which has ruled the country for three generations, has entrenched its rule by portraying the country as being relentlessly under siege, leaving its people unable to distinguish between daily hyperbole and the reality of an increasingly tense situation.

In Pyongyang – where war would mean untold horrors, where neighbourhoods could be reduced to rubble and tens of thousands of civilians could be killed – few people seem to care much at all, according to reports from Associated Press over the Easter weekend. After the North’s weekend birthday celebrations passed with no huge provocations like a nuclear test, people and the media in South Korea were more preoccupied Monday with domestic news such as the start of the official campaigning period for next month’s presidential election and a popular singer and actor’s wedding plans.

Acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-Ahn, right, shakes hands with U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence during their meeting in Seoul on April 17, 2017. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

What Seoul is doing

As tensions with the North escalate, South Korea is grappling with a severe political crisis, with former president Park Geun-hye being indicted Monday for bribery, extortion, abuse of power and other high-profile corruption charges that could potentially send her to jail for life. Ms. Park was impeached in December, officially stripped of power in March and has been in a detention facility near Seoul since being arrested last month on allegations that she extorted from businesses, took bribes and committed other wrongdoing, all in collaboration with a longtime confidante.

Dealing with the crisis on the Korean Peninsula is a tough balancing act for acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn, who accompanied Mr. Pence on his visit to South Korea on Monday. Mr. Hwang reaffirmed the South’s commitment to go ahead with deploying THAAD, and expressed disappointment in Beijing for its retaliatory measures over the missile-defence system.





What China is doing

China is pleading for a return to negotiations. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Monday that tensions need to be eased on the Korean Peninsula to bring the escalating dispute there to a peaceful resolution. Mr. Lu said Beijing wants to resume the multi-party negotiations that ended in stalemate in 2009 and suggested that U.S. plans to deploy THAAD in South Korea were damaging its relations with China.

Charles Burton: Why China is paralyzed on looming North Korea threat The key to China’s policy of non-action on the Korea threat lies more in Chinese domestic factors, political science professor Charles Burton writes.





What Japan is doing

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that Japan’s government is drawing up contingency plans in case a crisis on the Korean Peninsula sends an influx of refugees to Japan. Mr. Abe told a parliamentary session that the government is formulating measures including protecting foreigners, landing procedures, building and operating shelters, and screening asylum seekers. The government has been also working on evacuation plans for about 60,000 Japanese from South Korea in case of a crisis.

Japan’s government is considering dispatching commercial or military aircraft and vessels to South Korea in case Japanese nationals need to be evacuated. But critics say sending military aircraft and vessels is a sensitive issue for South Korea because of its bitter memories from the Japanese military aggression and colonization in the first half of 1900s.





