UNITED KINGDOM

London tram overturns, two trapped: emergency services Add to ...

LONDON — Reuters

Two people were trapped after a tram overturned in south London on Wednesday with a number of others injured in the incident, emergency services said.

Police said they had been called at about 6:10 am (0610 GMT) to reports that a tram had overturned near a stop close to central Croydon.

“Firefighters have released a number of people and two people remain trapped,” London Fire Brigade Station Manager Jo Kenny said. “All the emergency services are working closely together to help those involved in this incident.”

Eight fire engines, four specialist rescue units and more than 70 firefighters were at the scene which police described as a serious incident.

The London Ambulance Service said it was treating a number of patients but gave no details of injuries.

